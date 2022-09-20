Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 718 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

HD opened at $280.42 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

