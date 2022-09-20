WBH Advisory Inc. Has $997,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day moving average of $217.63. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

