Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 32,549 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,549 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

