RFG Holdings Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $392.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

