Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 0.4 %

KLAC opened at $334.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.00. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.