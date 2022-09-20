Arden Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

