Arden Trust Co Sells 94 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

MMC opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.