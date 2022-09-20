Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APH opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

