Exane Derivatives Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $296.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.72 and its 200-day moving average is $263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

