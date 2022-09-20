Diversified Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

