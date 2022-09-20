Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,075 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

