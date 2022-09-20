Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.66 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

