First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Walmart stock opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

