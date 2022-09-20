Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

