McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $348.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.00. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.