Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NECB opened at $12.74 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $208.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

