Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 16,825 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.