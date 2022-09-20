NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

