TheStreet Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Banco Macro Stock Up 4.9 %

Banco Macro stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 18.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 151.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

