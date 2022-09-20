Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,164 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

