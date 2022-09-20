Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

