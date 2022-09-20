JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

