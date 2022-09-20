Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 12,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

VZ opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.