Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

Shares of ACN opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

