SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

