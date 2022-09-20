Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.86 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

