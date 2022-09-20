TheStreet Downgrades Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to D+

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $139.42 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,972 shares of company stock worth $8,000,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.