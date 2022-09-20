TheStreet Downgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to C+

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. InterDigital has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

