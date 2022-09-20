Tim S.A. (TIMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 7th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

TIMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 47.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

