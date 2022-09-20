OFS Capital Co. (OFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

