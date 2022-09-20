Scry.info Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $340,869.09 and approximately $15,563.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

