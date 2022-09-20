Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 6,276 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

