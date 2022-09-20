Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 4th

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Aecon Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.45 million and a PE ratio of 28.40. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$20.84.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

