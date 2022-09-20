Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 4th

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Aecon Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of ARE stock opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.45 million and a PE ratio of 28.40. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$20.84.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Featured Stories
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.