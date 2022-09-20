Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.