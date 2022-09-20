1,776 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.2% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 21,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

