Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,742 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Align Technology worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $244.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.33.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

