Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

