Diversified Trust Co Has $1.78 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 106.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

SNPS stock opened at $317.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

