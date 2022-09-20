Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,475 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.42.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

