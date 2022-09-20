My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.8 %

PWR stock opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

