Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

