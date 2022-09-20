Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

