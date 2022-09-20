Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

