1,116 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $315,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01.

