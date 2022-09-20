Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 650 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $200,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.