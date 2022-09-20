Arden Trust Co Has $986,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,701 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $648,937,000 after purchasing an additional 301,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,528 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,615 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FCX opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

