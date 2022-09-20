Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

