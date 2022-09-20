Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Linde stock opened at $285.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

