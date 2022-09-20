Diversified Trust Co Has $1.07 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $170.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

