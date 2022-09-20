AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,660.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,227.65.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,097.59 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,559.43 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,191.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,092.89. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

